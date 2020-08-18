Space summer school launched

Islamabad: Institute of Space Technology (IST) has a vibrant Space Education and Popularisation program carrying the legacy of 15 years of holding several national and international space awareness events, trainings & workshops and conferences. These distinguished events include World Space Week, Annual Space Summer School, Biennial International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering, NASA Space Apps Challenge, ESA Act in Space, Destination Space Schools and regular teachers’ training workshops. In pursuance of its space faring legacy, Space Education Lab of National Centre of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) is organizing the Fourth Space Summer School (SSS) from August 17-21, 2020 an online programme owing to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Space Summer School will be a week-long on-line specialised program designed for the school and college students.