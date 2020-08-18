NAB arrests two contractors

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has arrested two government contractors allegedly involved in corruption in the Sindh education department's development project and a subsidised tractor scheme. Sources said the NAB has arrested contractors Zulfiqar Jakhrani and Mir Muhammad allegedly involved in a corruption scandal in the development schemes of the education department. It said the NAB also started investigating the role of contractor Mir Muhammad in the subsidised tractor scheme scandal. According to NAB, people complained that their applications for the subsidised tractor scheme were not entertained, while political influentials who had not even applied for the scheme received the subsidized tractors from the Sindh Bank. The NAB is pursuing the list of beneficiaries along with their documents.