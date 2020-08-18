Sports Board corruption: NAB grills Hanif, summons him again on 27th

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Member National Assembly Hanif Abbasi Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore regarding a probe into alleged corruption in the Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

It has been learnt that the bureau’s investigators questioned Abbasi for more than an hour. Sources said Abbasi apparently failed to satisfy the NAB investigators after which he had been summoned again on Aug 27.

NAB had asked Abbasi through a questionnaire whether he had met the then Punjab chief minister in 2017 after which Project Management Unit was established in the SBP. NAB asked him why he initiated 102 projects at the same time, out of which 98 were not completed on time and caused huge losses to national kitty.

NAB also asked Abbasi why he advertised posts which were cancelled. NAB had directed him to appear before in person and answer the questions asked in the questionnaire.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Majid Zahoor appeared before NAB in an inquiry related to alleged corruption in giving land ownership rights to people at Kutchi Abadi Shah Shams, GOR-I. PTI MPA Ghazanfar Cheena also appeared before NAB Lahore on Monday in an inquiry against him about amassing assets beyond means.