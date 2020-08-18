Man kills daughter, her lover for ‘honour’

SIALKOT: A girl and her alleged lover were murdered for ‘honour’ here on Sunday night. Reportedly, Ishaq with the help of his three sons, Hasnain, Ghulam Bari and Sajjad, and two unidentified accomplices allegedly butchered his daughter Sobia (16) and her alleged paramour Muhammad Qasim (17). Later, the police arrested main accused Ishaq who had doubted that his daughter had developed illicit relations with the boy. One the other hand, father of the deceased boy Hamid Yar alleged that the accused had called his son to their home where they killed him and the girl.