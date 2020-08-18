Man held for marrying 10-year-old girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

BAHAWALPUR: Police Monday detained a 50-year-old man for marrying a 10-year-old girl of Basti Kumharan in vicinity of Channi Goth police. The mother and step-father of Aamna arranged her marriage with Tariq for monetary benefits. According to a spokesman of the district police, the man and the mother of the girl have been detained for legal proceedings.