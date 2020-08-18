close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

Man held for marrying 10-year-old girl

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Police Monday detained a 50-year-old man for marrying a 10-year-old girl of Basti Kumharan in vicinity of Channi Goth police. The mother and step-father of Aamna arranged her marriage with Tariq for monetary benefits. According to a spokesman of the district police, the man and the mother of the girl have been detained for legal proceedings.

Latest News

More From Pakistan