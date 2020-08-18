Pakistan can never recognise Israel: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said Pakistan could never recognise Israel and that the decision of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding Israel will have far reaching consequences. He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed cordial brotherly ties and both the countries had always stood together through thick and thin. He noted both the countries had always adopted for a unified response on international issues and resolved these through mutual consultation. Sanjrani expressed these views while taking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, who called on the Senate chairman here at the Parliament House. Issues of bilateral mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan would never forget that Saudi Arabia has always supported and stood with Pakistan in difficult times. He expressed the hope that Saudi Arabia would continue to support Pakistan with same vigour and passion in future. On behalf of the Parliament particularly Senate of Pakistan he reiterated that all possible sacrifices would be offered for the protection of the holy places of the Muslims in Saudi Arabia. Senate chairman expressed his deep gratitude and best wishes for both the King Salman bin Abdullah and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.