NAB begins probe against ACE DG

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started investigation against Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Director General (DG) Gohar Nafees over allegations of amassing assets beyond means. NAB has sought bank records of Gohar Nafees and his family members, along with details of the property.