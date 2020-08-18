Marriyum slams NAB’s summoning of Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned summoning of party leader Hanif Abbasi by the National Accountability Bureau.

In a statement on Monday, she said the NAB-Niazi alliance is on a mission to target and persecute those who served the people of Pakistan. She said the questionnaire sent to Hanif Abbasi by the NAB is riddled with self-contradictions and is ridiculous. The former information minister said the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Islamic Ideological Council, bar associations and the people of Pakistan have already issued their decree of no-confidence against the NAB. She said this NAB-Niazi alliance has written a new history of mocking accountability and setting new records of political victimisation in the country. She said no matter what corrupt Imran and his corrupt government resorts to, he can never scare Nawaz Sharif's team. Hanif Abbasi is a loyal and fearless soldier and companion of Nawaz Sharif who has always braved hardships and challenges and has come out as a victor. Marriyum said Hanif Abbasi will continue to serve the people of Rawalpindi with every opportunity he gets. She mentioned Hanif Abbasi worked day and night under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif for the successful completion of the Metro Project and the Cardiology Hospital.