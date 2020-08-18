Sugar price registers record surge

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended August 13, for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.22 percent as compared to the previous week while sugar registered record surge in surge as it is being sold at Rs100 and Rs105 per kg.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 133.94 points compared to 134.23 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.01 per cent. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a 0.06 per cent decrease from 140.40 points in the last week to 140.32 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month also decreased by 0.12 per cent, 0.15 per cent; 0.20 per cent and 0.26 per cent respectively. During the week, prices of 13 items decreased, prices of 15 items increased while prices of 23 items remained constant. The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices include chicken, tomatoes, banana, moong pulse, eggs, firewood, potatoes, mash pulse, LPG cylinder, loose and tinned vegetable ghee, loose cooking oil and masoor pulse. The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices include onions, bread, sugar, mustard oil, basmati broken rice, garlic, gram pulse, energy saver, fresh milk, wheat flour, curd, gur and cooked beef. Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review include beef, mutton, powdered milk, salt, chilies, packet tea, prepared tea, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.