Senate body on HR to move privilege motion against NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights has decided on bringing a privilege motion against NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal as he did not present himself before the Committee.

He had been summoned by the Senate Standing Committee on HR in relation to the cases of missing persons but he did not appear before it. The meeting of the Senate’s Committee on Human Rights was held Monday with the chair of its Chairman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the Standing Committee meeting will be held today (Tuesday) again and if NAB chairman in a capacity of chairman Missing Person Commission will not come in the meeting then the committee decides on proceeding with a privilege motion in the Parliament against NAB chairman. He said that the IG Sindh attended the meeting but NAB chairman did not.

According to the registrar, NAB chairman could not attend the meeting because of health concerns as his eye was operated. The registrar also said that NAB chairman could not come for security reasons due to former president Asif Ali Zardari's NAB court hearing.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said it is understandable that the NAB chairman could not attend due to his health; however security reasons due to Asif Ali Zardari's summoning and Pakistan People’s Party are not fathomable and justified. He said when the prime minister is answerable before the Parliament then no one and institution is above the law. Later after the meeting from his twitter account, Mustafa Khokhar tweets that Senate Human Rights committee had asked IG Sindh and Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in his capacity as head of missing persons come to attend. “IG attended but Justice (R) Javed Iqbal didn’t. Registrar informed that Justice (R) Javed Iqbal couldn’t attend because of health reasons and security risk due to Asif Ali Zardari case,” he tweets.

He further tweets that had to consider health grounds as a justifiable reason but hard to accept security risk due to PPP and Asif Ali Zardari’s court case. “The Committee took strong exception to this and has decided to bring a privilege motion against Justice (R) Javed Iqbal,” he said.

In the meanwhile, the committee also examined the matter of the forced disappearance of human rights activist Sarang Joyo. Renowned Sindh Intellectual Taj Joyo told the committee that his son Sarang Joya was released on Sunday night at deserted place and also gave him Rs3000. He said his son has done a lot for the promotion of Sindhi language and literature and now pressure was being exerted to sack his son from the job. He told the committee besides his son, many other persons who raised the voice for the protection of the rights of the province of Sindh. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar appreciated the services of Joyo for the literature and said that the president conferred the civil award for his services but he refused to accept in protest.

Senator Usman Kakar said that the committee should take the notice that on whom orders the office of Sarang Joyo was forced to close it down. The Senate Committee on Human Right’s has also decided to direct four provinces with regard to enforced disappearances to chalked strategy for the recovery of missing persons.

During the meeting, ex-senator Farhatullah Babar told the committee that prior of it 153 person were also lifted and this issue was also discussed in the meeting and the copy of it was sent to Commission for Missing Persons but no responsibility was fixed. Chairman Senate’s Committee on HR said in the past 450 missing persons were also released but no responsibility fixed. “The institutions should work under the ambit of law,” he said. Senator Muhammad Ali Saif said the data of missing persons should be provided to the Senate’s Committee on Human Rights so that the detailed examination should be made to formulate the future strategy.

He also said that the cases of the missing person should also be presented in the Parliament so that the Parliament becomes updated.