Ex-Spanish king Carlos in UAE

MADRID: Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain who went into exile this month in the face of graft allegations, is in the United Arab Emirates, the royal palace said Monday, ending the mystery on his whereabouts.

The 82-year-old “travelled to the United Arab Emirates on August 3 and he remains there,” a spokesman said without giving further details. In a surprise move, Juan Carlos announced on August 3 that he was leaving Spain to prevent his personal affairs from undermining his son King Felipe VI´s reign, but did not say where he would be going. The royal palace had up until now refused to reveal where Juan Carlos is living, saying he would announce it himself if necessary. While pro-monarchy Spanish daily ABC had reported that the former king had travelled to Abu Dhabi, other media singled out Portugal, where Juan Carlos spent part of his youth, or the Dominican Republic as possible destinations. While Juan Carlos is not under formal investigation, revelations by a former mistress, German businesswoman Corinna Larsen, raise legal questions about his financial affairs which officials are looking into in Spain.