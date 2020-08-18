On eve of Hariri verdict, Lebanese grapple with new ordeal

BEIRUT: More than 15 years since Lebanon’s Rafik al-Hariri was killed by a massive bomb blast in Beirut, the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal into his assassination is due on Tuesday as the country reels from the aftermath of an even bigger explosion. The verdict comes as new divisions emerge over demands for an international inquiry and political accountability for the port blast, caused by a huge amount of unsafely stored chemicals.

“We’re scared. The country is unsettled,” said Ebtisam Salam, a woman in her 60s, from Beirut’s Tariq al-Jadida neighbourhood, a political stronghold of the Hariri’s Future Movement which has been led by his son Saad son his death. She plans to watch the verdict on TV. “Hopefully the truth will come out,” she said. The U.N.-backed tribunal was a first for Lebanon. For its supporters, it held out hope that - for once - the truth could be uncovered in one of Lebanon’s many assassinations.