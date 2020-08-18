Iran paid Taliban for attacks on Americans

WASHINGTON: Iran offered the Taliban bounties to attack US and coalition soldiers in Afghanistan, just as Russia allegedly did, CNN reported Monday citing US military intelligence. CNN said the US identified payments tied to six attacks last year, including an attack in December on a building outside Bagram Air Base near Kabul.

The attack, which CNN said killed two Afghan civilians and left four Americans injured, brought US-Taliban peace negotiations to a temporary halt. In a statement the US Department of Defense would not confirm or deny the CNN report. Major Rob Lodewick, a Pentagon spokesman, said they do not disclose details of internal discussions on intelligence.

However, he added, the department “has repeatedly demanded, both publically and privately, that Iran cease its scourge of malign and destabilizing behavior throughout the Middle East and the world. “Iran´s inimical influence seeks to undermine the Afghan peace process and foster a continuation of violence and instability,” he added.

In June US media reported that intelligence had determined that Russia had offered the Taliban bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. The report was not denied by top officials, and was characterized by some as based on inconclusive information. But it became a political issue after the White House was questioned and President Donald Trump denied he had ever been briefed about the allegations.

Start of Afghan talks uncertain as prisoner release stalls: Afghan authorities and the Taliban have hit an impasse over the planned release of hundreds of insurgents after opposition from some foreign governments, officials said Monday, apparently stalling peace talks.

“There is no plan to release any prisoner today also,” an official with the country´s National Security Council told AFP on Monday. The delay has “something to do with some countries´ concerns about some people in the list,” Ghulam Farooq Majroh, a member of the Afghan negotiating team, told AFP.

Another NSC official said some “international partners have reservations” about releasing the prisoners. The NSC officials and Majroh did not identify the countries, but Paris and Canberra have objected to the release of several insurgents accused of killing French and Australian nationals and soldiers.

Bettina Goislard, a French employee of the UN´s refugee agency, was murdered by two Taliban militants in 2003, and a former Afghan soldier killed five French troops and injured 13 others in 2012 in Kapisa province.