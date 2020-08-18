Michelle Obama opens convention as Trump aims to spoil party

MILWAUKEE: American voters will be offered competing political visions Monday when former first lady Michelle Obama addresses the now-virtual Democratic National Convention set to anoint Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump delivers a speech in battleground Wisconsin.

Barack Obama´s wife, widely respected in her own right, anchors the primetime slot on the opening night of this year´s anything-but-normal convention.

The four-day jamboree was to be held in Milwaukee in a sign of eagerness to win back Wisconsin, one of a handful of Democratic strongholds which flipped to Trump in 2016. But the deadly coronavirus pandemic upended all aspects of life including presidential campaigning and the convention now is occurring almost entirely online — as is the Republican event, which begins on August 24. Biden sought to downplay the awkwardness of an American political ritual being held without the usual roaring crowds, in-person delegate count and falling confetti. “We may be physically apart, but this week Democrats are coming together from across the nation to put forth our vision for a better America,” the Democratic veteran tweeted as he encouraged voters to tune in Monday night.

Trump, not to be outdone — and essentially ignoring the pandemic´s threat — flew Monday to the Midwest for two speeches including one in Oshkosh, Wisconsin about a 90-minute drive north of the Milwaukee arena where Democrats had intended to gather. “I know all of these people very well, I beat them all last time,” Trump told Fox News about the Democrats addressing the convention, including both Obamas, 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and erstwhile Biden rival Bernie Sanders.