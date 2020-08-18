close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
AFP
August 18, 2020

Norway arrests man for espionage

AFP
August 18, 2020

OSLO: Norway´s intelligence service said Monday its agents had arrested a Norwegian man suspected of providing state secrets to a foreign power.

Contacted by AFP, the PST intelligence agency refused to disclose any details about the suspect, the nature of the information handed over, or the country that allegedly received the information.

“The man is formally suspected of providing information to a foreign country that could damage fundamental national interests,” PST wrote on Twitter. According to public broadcaster NRK, the man is of Indian origin and in his 50s.

