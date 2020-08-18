NAB summoned me as a witness, not as an accused: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has clarified that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) does not summon him as an accused, but as a witness.

Talking to the media at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), he said he would answer all NAB questions. He said: “I am innocent; therefore, I am not afraid and I will satisfy NAB on all questions.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always trusted him; therefore, he was holding the office as the Punjab chief minister. He said “my hands are clean.”

In response to a question, he said wheat flour was available in Punjab on fixed rates, and the government had brought stability in the flour price compared with other provinces. To another question, he said River Ravi Urban Development Project Authority had been made fully autonomous.

The authority would take its decisions on its own without any interference. He said the River Ravi project was a major initiative to restore the economy of Pakistan. The project would help revive over 40 industries of Pakistan. No previous government dared start the project, he added.

Answering another question, the CM said that MNAs also come to meet him like the MPAs. He said: “I solve problems of MNAs and MPAs in the same manner.” He said maintaining liaison with the elected representative was his responsibility. “I will go to the last extent to solve problems of the elected representative.”