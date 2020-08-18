close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

Land grabbing suit: Court issues notices to Shahbaz, Maryam for 20th

LAHORE: A senior civil judge Monday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz for August 20 in a civil suit of alleged land grabbing. Judge Fauzia Saira summoned both for allegedly illegally grabbing 4,000 acres of land of petitioner’s forefathers in Jati Umra. The petition was moved by a Punjab University Professor Dr Abdul Rauf.

