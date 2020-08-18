Govt ready to cooperate for revival of cinema culture

ISLAMABAD: Central Film Censor Board Vice Chairman Javed Shahzad assured that the government will give its all cooperation for the revival of the cinema culture in Pakistan.

“The cinema houses provides affordable entertainment and there was need a to highlight the national culture besides the entertainment,” he said while chairing a meeting of the Central Film Censor Board here on Monday, which was attended by Sardar Ghulam Abbas Lashari, Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Tahir Khalil, Safia Saima Khar, Nisar Ahmed Khan and film inspector besides the senior officials.

He said Pakistan film industry must adapt to modern requirements. During the meeting, the members of the Censor Board has presented the proposals for revival of film industry and production of the films.