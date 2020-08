Sindh takes notice of private schools violating govt order

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has ordered action against private schools that defied orders from the Sindh government and reopened in Karachi today (Monday).

The minister took notice of the news on private schools aired by Geo News and directed the secretary education and the director-general private schools to initiate action against those who violated government's orders of not reopening educational institutions before September 15.

Ghani said that the provincial government will cancel registrations of schools that defied the orders and reopened. He also directed the concerned deputy commissioners to take strict action against the administration of such schools. The education minister warned that no one will be allowed to play with the lives of the children by reopening schools without the government's permission and challenge its writ.

Meanwhile, Action Committee leader Engineer Abdul Rehman said that the schools were reopened with SOPs in place.