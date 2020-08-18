close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

Railways sports festival

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

LAHORE: A sports festival was organised by Railway Allama Iqbal Institute on the occasion of Independence Day. Football matches and athletics competitions were held on the day. Secretary Allama Iqbal Institute Zeeshan Zaidi and ICC Award winning organiser Malik Sarwar Mahmood distributed prizes among the players.

