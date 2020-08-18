Railways sports festival

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A sports festival was organised by Railway Allama Iqbal Institute on the occasion of Independence Day. Football matches and athletics competitions were held on the day. Secretary Allama Iqbal Institute Zeeshan Zaidi and ICC Award winning organiser Malik Sarwar Mahmood distributed prizes among the players.