Younis likely to get long-term contract

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to give former skipper Younis Khan a long-term contract as batting coach of the national team, said sources.

It is pertinent to mention that the board had given the former cricketer a short-term appointment as batting coach for the ongoing tour of England. According to reports, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has been impressed with Younis’ coaching so far and will talk to PCB CEO Wasim Khan regarding his appointment. It is expected that the former batsman will be presented the contract after the conclusion of the Test and T20I series against England.