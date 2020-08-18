Malik to submit reply to ICC transcript

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Saleem Malik is all set to submit his answer to International Cricket Council (ICC)’s transcript on Tuesday (today) before Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption unit. Malik, with the help of his legal team, has prepared new detailed answers after PCB called the previous answer “incomplete”. This time Malik has also attached the copies of documents in which he got clearance from the court. It must be noted here that last month Malik submitted his answer to the PCB.