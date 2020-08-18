Minister issues SOPs for sports resumption

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has announced the Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) for sports training activities across the province.

In a statement on Monday, the minister said that all players, teams and coaches of the province will have to follow the SOPs strictly to prevent coronavirus spread. “All open tournaments, matches and other sports competitions will remain suspended till the complete eradication of coronavirus,” he said.

Giving details of SOPs, Taimoor said separate training gear should be used in sports like boxing, judo and karate. “The training activities of games like football, hockey, badminton and table tennis could be conducted in small groups with social distancing,” he elaborated.

“The games such as volleyball and basketball where players used to share combined playing facilities will be banned completely. However, team and individual games could be competed in water with social distancing in place,” he said.

Taimoor further said that temperature of players should be checked at all entry points of sports grounds and training centres. “All the players and officials must use face masks while traveling for training. Six-feet social distancing should also be followed at training sites, changing rooms and sports offices,” he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in his statement, urged the players to sanitise their sports gear and wash their hands repeatedly, especially before and after the training sessions. “Players should always cover their face and nose while coughing and sneezing. The players who have fever or cough must be sent for check up immediately,” he said. Arshad warned that legal action could be taken against the persons who violated the SOPs.