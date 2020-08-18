close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

Online handball referees course ends

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The online handball referees refresher course concluded on Monday. The course was conducted under the supervision of Chairman Asian Handball Federation Playing and Rules Commission Saleh Ashour from UAE.

Saleh delivered his lectures on rules update and future implementation and other regulations and teaching material.

Referees from Pakistan who attended this online course were; Muhammad Sohail Shahzad (Police), Arshad Masih (Police), Mirza Sultan Mahmood (Wapda), Asif Ali (Wapda), Abuzar Tassadiq (Referees Association), Hamza Nadeem (Referees Association), Mohsin Sardar (HEC), Muhammad Usman Zafar (HEC), Asif Rasheed (Railways), Muhammad Nawaz (Railways), Faizan Ali (Sindh), Muhammad Usman (Army), Abid Riaz (Army), Muhammad Umar Farooq (Referees Association), Muhammad Akram (Referees Association), Atia Altaf (Women Association), Aisha Razaq (Women Association), Muhammad Imtiaz (Punjab) and Faisal Hassan Rana (HRAP).

