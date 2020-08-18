close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

Malik to submit reply to ICC transcript

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Saleem Malik is all set to submit his answer to International Cricket Council (ICC)’s transcript on Tuesday (today) before Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption unit.

Malik, with the help of his legal team, has prepared new detailed answers after PCB called the previous answer “incomplete”. This time Malik has also attached the copies of documents in which he got clearance from the court. It must be noted here that last month Malik submitted his answer to the PCB.

