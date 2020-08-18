Solskjaer eyes signings after suffering defeat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOGNE, Germany: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United face a busy few weeks in the transfer market after losing a third semi-final this season as Sevilla reached the Europa League final by coming from behind to win 2-1 in Cologne.
“We need to strengthen the squad depth of course. It will be a long season,” said Solskjaer. “I cannot say when or if transfers are going to be done, but we are looking at it. It is a quick turnaround. We just have to be 100 percent sure when we do those deals.”