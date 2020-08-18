Abbas strikes before second Test ends in draw

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: The second Test between Pakistan and England ended in a draw — which was a foregone conclusion because of intermittent rains and bad light on all five days — here on Monday, with the hosts at 110 for the loss of four wickets in response to Pakistan’s first innings total of 236.

Zak Crawley was England’s top scorer with 53. DP Sibley managed 32. Captain Joe Root (9) and Jos Buttler (0) were on the crease when the match ended.

Three wickets fell on another truncated day, Muhammad Abbas removing Crawley and Sibley, and Yasir Shah dismissing OJ Pope.

Play in the fifth and final day of the second Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton on Monday got under way at 3:20 pm local time (1420 GMT) after a match plagued by bad weather was interrupted by another rain delay.

Following Monday’s fifth inspection by umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, it was announced the match would restart with 56 overs to be bowled.

While the umpires faced widespread criticism for their strict interpretation of the rules regarding both rain and bad light even on a ground where the floodlights have been in use — former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports “merely because conditions are not ideal is not a reason to walk off the field” — there was little they could do about an early morning downpour Monday that saturated the Ageas Bowl’s outfield ahead of a planned 1000 GMT start.

But there was noticeably more activity by both the officials and groundstaff on Monday in a match where so many standard rules and regulations have been abandoned to create a ‘bio-secure’ bubble that sees both teams staying in onsite hotels and not allowed to use saliva to shine the ball as they try to guard against the threat of the coronavirus.

Predictably, the Ageas Bowl, the headquarters of south coast county Hampshire, was bathed in sunshine soon after it was announced play had been abandoned for the day at 1451 GMT.

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 236 all out (Mohammad Rizwan 72; C Broad 4-56)

England 1st Innings

RJ Burns c Asad b Shaheen 0

DP Sibley c Rizwan b Abbas 32

Z Crawley lbw b Abbas 53

*JE Root not out 9

OJ Pope lbw b Yasir 9

JC Buttler not out 0

Extras (lb 3, nb 3, w 1) 7

Total (4 wickets dec, 43.1 overs) 110

Did not bat: CR Woakes, SM Curran, DM Bess, SCJ Broad, JM Anderson

Fall: 1-0, 2-91, 3-92, 4-105

Bowling: Shaheen 10-3-25-1, Abbas 14-5-28-2, Naseem 5-0-10-0, Yasir 11-2-30-1, Shan 3-0-14-0, Azhar 0.1 -0-0

Result: Match drawn

Man of the Match: M Rizwan (Pak)

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)