Aisam leaves for US today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will leave for the US on Tuesday (today) to take part in this year’s US Open.

Qureshi will partner with Britain’s Dominic Inglot for the men’s doubles competition of the tournament. He will decide on his participation in the Cincinnati Open after the end of the US Open.

The tennis ace’s departure date was finalised after his COVID-19 test came back negative. The 40-year-old made the announcement on his official Twitter account while sharing the result of his coronavirus test.

In February, Qureshi and Inglot won the New York Open. The US Open, beginning from August 31 in New York, will be contested behind closed doors for the first time in the Grand Slam’s history. The Lahore-born tennis star is currently placed 50th in the ATP doubles rankings.