Virtual handball referees refresher course ends

KARACH: A virtual handball referees refresher course concluded on Monday. Chairman of Asian Handball Federation playing and rules commission Saleh Ashour from the UAE conducted the course.

During the course, he spoke about the future of the rules and other technical aspects. Those who attended the course were Sohail Shehzad (Police), Arshad Masih (Police), Mirza Sultan Mehmood (WAPDA), Asif Ali (WAPDA), Abu Zar Tasadduq, Hamza Nadeem, Umar Farooq, Mohammad Akram, (referees association), Mohsin Sardar, Usman Zafar (both HEC), Asif Rasheed, Mohammad Nawaz (both Railways), Faizan Ali (Sindh), Muhammad Usman, Abid Riaz (both Army), Atia Altaf (women association), Ayesha Razzaq, Mohammad Imtiaz (Punjab), and Faisal Hasan Rana (HRAP).