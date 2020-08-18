Miandad wants former greats’ role in PCB

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has called for utilizing services of former greats who helped turn the country’s cricket fortunes in the mid-seventies, claiming that he has no personal vendetta, neither his recent interview on his web channel was meant for personal gains.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’, Miandad said he has never asked for anything from Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I am really concerned about former greats who have immense knowledge to contribute to Pakistan cricket. Majid Khan, Mushtaq Mohammad, Sadiq Mohammad and Asif Iqbal all deserve recognition and much better deal.

“They are the one who have changed the fortunes of cricket by making it popular. In Pakistan cricket, outsiders are being preferred and those having no stakes in Pakistan cricket are being promoted. We don’t need foreigners to run cricket. We need to promote our own legends. Former greats should be given key posts in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as they can run cricket in a much better way,” he said.

Miandad said that in these testing times amid Covid-19, young cricketers need jobs to support themselves and their families. “Jobs are already scarce in the country. The talented cricketers who were playing for departments have lost jobs because of no departmental cricket. Being a friend of Imran who always stood behind him, I would suggest him not to rob cricketers of their jobs.”

When asked why he was furious on his web channel on the PM and ongoing cricket in Pakistan, he said he always tried to help cricket as a player and as a coach even. “What happened last week was a bit surprising and unforgettable for me.”

He recalled that when England were about to start their second innings in a run chase of around 277 to win the first Test, one of the PCB officials (though he named him, The News doesn’t want to expose him) called him requesting what should be Pakistan team’s approach.

“When that official assured me that what you suggest would be implemented. I told him that the pitch at the Old Trafford was tailor-made for spinners especially on the third and fourth day. I told him to open the attack with spinners as with the new ball the duo would be almost unplayable especially Yasir Shah.

“But no one paid heed to my suggestion. Had Yasir been given the opportunity to bowl from one end with the new ball, England batting line would have collapsed there and then. On turning pitches, it is always difficult to pick the spin of a new ball. Same happened in India when Pakistan achieved a famous win in Bangalore under Imran captaincy. Here no one listened to me.”

The first Test was just presented to England and had a sensible approach followed, things would have been different altogether.

He said he was too depressed at the loss and wrong tactics adopted that he uttered some harsh words. “I would never ask anything for myself but I want betterment for Pakistan cricket. I have served the country’s cricket in thick and thin and want the best people running the game and best decisions to be taken in time.”