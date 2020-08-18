AFP for departmental enquiries against banned athletes

ISLAMABAD: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has called for departmental enquiries and disciplinary action against the three banned athletes and their coaches.

Mehboob Ali and Mohammad Naeem of Army and Wapda’s Samiullah were handed four-year bans for using performance enhancing drugs in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

In letters written to the Army Sports Directorate and Wapda Sports Board, the AFP has urged the departments to initiate enquiries against the athletes and their coaches for bringing a bad name to the country.

The letters say: “Due to unlawful act of our athletes, name of our beloved country has been irreparably damaged in the athletics community. AFP therefore urges to take following actions against these athletes:

“Departmental enquiry and disciplinary action against athletes and coaches; they should not be allowed to take part in any sports activity/competition in these four years; cash rewards awarded by the Government of Pakistan be recovered and returned to Pakistan Sports Board; medals and certificates be collected from individuals and returned to South Asian Olympic Council (OCA) immediately.”

The PSB has already written to the AFP to make arrangements for the return of cash awards and certificates from the three athletes. “We have written two letters to the AFP for the purpose. First, after receiving the news that the three athletes had tested positive and second, after the confirmation that their B sample tests were also positive,” a PSB official said.

He said the PSB was also considering among other things asking the AFP why no tests were conducted before the athletes’ departure to Nepal and why the contingent’s chef de mission was not kept in the picture regarding the tests conducted on December 5 and 6 during the South Asian Games. The official said the PSB will also ask the AFP “what action it is planning to take against the officials of the athletics team for their irresponsible attitude”.