Pakistan, England draw rain-disrupted second Test

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas took two wickets on Monday as a weather-interrupted second Test against England at Southampton ended in a predictable draw.

England were 110-4 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings 236 when home captain Joe Root (nine not out) declared to hasten the end of a match ahead of what would have been the statutory last hour.

Root’s declaration ended a match beset by delays, with the whole of Saturday’s third day washed out completely. Abbas, who took 2-28 from 14 overs, removed Zak Crawley (53) and Dom Sibley (32). An early morning downpour meant Monday’s play did not start until 1420 GMT.

England were then 7-1, with Sibley two not out and Crawley, playing after star all-rounder Ben Stokes opted out to be with his ill father in New Zealand, five not out. Crawley, beneath sunny blue skies, confidently pulled and drove the usually accurate Abbas for two well-struck fours.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, perhaps wary of risking his frontline quicks in a dead match ahead of the third Test, brought medium-pacer Shan Masood, primarily an opening batsman, into the attack.

Mohammad Rizwan, who had impressed behind the stumps in the first Test before top-scoring with 72 in a man-of-the-match innings in this fixture, then missed a chance to stump Crawley, on 37, off Yasir Shah.

Crawley completed a 97-ball fifty when he pulled Yasir for the seventh four of his innings. But two balls later, Crawley was out when Abbas, with the first delivery of a new spell, had him lbw on the back leg after nipping one off the seam.

Crawley reviewed but Richard Kettleborough’s decision was upheld on umpire’s call. It was the start of a mini-collapse that saw England lose three wickets for 14 runs to be 105-4.

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 236 all out (Mohammad Rizwan 72; C Broad 4-56)

England 1st Innings

RJ Burns c Asad b Shaheen 0

DP Sibley c Rizwan b Abbas 32

Z Crawley lbw b Abbas 53

*JE Root not out 9

OJ Pope lbw b Yasir 9

JC Buttler not out 0

Extras (lb 3, nb 3, w 1) 7

Total (4 wickets dec, 43.1 overs) 110

Did not bat: CR Woakes, SM Curran, DM Bess, SCJ Broad, JM Anderson

Fall: 1-0, 2-91, 3-92, 4-105

Bowling: Shaheen 10-3-25-1, Abbas 14-5-28-2, Naseem 5-0-10-0, Yasir 11-2-30-1, Shan 3-0-14-0, Azhar 0.1 -0-0

Result: Match drawn

Man of the Match: M Rizwan (Pak)

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)