Operation against beggars

Rawalpindi:City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has geared up its ongoing operation against professional beggars. According to Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, CTP rounded up 1672 beggars from different city roads during July while 24 FIRs were also lodged against professional beggars during the period.