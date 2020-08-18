close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

Operation against beggars

Islamabad

August 18, 2020

Rawalpindi:City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has geared up its ongoing operation against professional beggars. According to Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, CTP rounded up 1672 beggars from different city roads during July while 24 FIRs were also lodged against professional beggars during the period.

