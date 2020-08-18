Dacoit gang busted, 3 arrested

Rawalpindi:Pirwadhai police on Monday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, Pirwadhai Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net three criminals namely Shahzaib, Abdul and Asmat Ali of Shahzaib gang who were allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.The police also recovered mobile phones, cash and weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, during the crackdown against anti-social elements police arrested a bootlegger and a drug peddler besides recovering 50 bottles of liquor and charras from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to details, Kalar Syedan police team under the supervision of SHO conducted a raid and arrested Tabraiz Akhtar while 50 bottles of liquor was also recovered from his possession.Similarly, Wah Cantt police during snap checking recovered charras from a vehicle and arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Nasir.

Police on Monday launched a special search operation in Banni and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Banni Police Station.According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Banni Police Station conducted search operation in Jamia Mosque Road and adjoining areas and searched 81 houses and seven shops while over 155 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of 28 tenants, he added. The spokesman informed the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.