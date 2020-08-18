Qiraat conference held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Punjab Council of the Arts and International Qiraat Research Academy (IQRA) organised a ‘Mehfil-e-Husne Qiraat’ conference in connection with Independence Day celebrations. World renowned Qari Professor Muhammad Mushtaq Anwar, Allama Saeed Al-Rasheed Abbasi and Akhtar Nawaz Janjua were the special guests of the conference.