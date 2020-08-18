close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

Qiraat conference held

Islamabad

August 18, 2020

Rawalpindi: Punjab Council of the Arts and International Qiraat Research Academy (IQRA) organised a ‘Mehfil-e-Husne Qiraat’ conference in connection with Independence Day celebrations. World renowned Qari Professor Muhammad Mushtaq Anwar, Allama Saeed Al-Rasheed Abbasi and Akhtar Nawaz Janjua were the special guests of the conference.

