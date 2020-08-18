No death due to coronavirus

Rawalpindi:As many as 13 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illnesss, COVID-19 here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours however no death due to the disease has been reported from the region in last three days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that only one new patient has been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking total number of confirmed patients from Rawalpindi to 5950 while another 12 were tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking tally to 15390 in the federal capital.

It is important that in last 24 hours, as many as 144 patients have recovered from the illness in ICT after which the number of active cases of the illness in the federal capital has become 1,941 however the number of active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi district has already dropped to 52.

According to details, out of 5,950 confirmed patients so far reported from Rawalpindi, as many as 279 died of the disease while 5,619 have recovered completely. On Monday, a total of eight confirmed patients were undergoing treatment in Rawalpindi district and all of them were admitted to Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

Another 44 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district while some 176 suspects have been under quarantine at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

Of 15,390 patients tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT, as many as 13276 have recovered while 173 died of the disease. To date, a total of 21,340 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.