Tue Aug 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

PU PhD

Lahore

August 18, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD to one of its foreign students Batcho Agossa Anicet, son of Batcho Seraphin, from Republic of Benin, West Africa. Batcho Agossa Anicet has been awarded PhD in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Identification and Characterization of HSP70 Gene from Agave sisalana and its Expression in Cotton under Heat Stress'.

