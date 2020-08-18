PML-N office-bearers

LAHORE:PML-N Lahore president Pervez Malik and General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir announced appointment of five new senior vice presidents and an additional general secretary here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference along with Imran Goraya, they said reorganisation of PML-N Lahore chapter has completed. Forms can be submitted for the slots of provincial presidents and secretaries from August 20 to 31.

The process of reorganisation of the party will be completed till September 25. According to the announcement, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Mubashar Javed and Mehar Ishtiaq have been appointed as senior vice presidents while Malik Waheed as Additional General Secretary and Syed Tauseef Shah as acting general secretary.