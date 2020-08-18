Police to ensure law, order during Muharram: IG

LAHORE Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir has said by keeping in view suggestions given by administrators and caretakers, the police laced with modern technology shall utilise all available resources for maintaining law and order during Muharram so that all mourners may perform their religious duties and prayers without any trouble.

The IG said this while having a meeting with Shia Ulema delegation at Central Police Office here on Monday. He said religious tolerance and mutual harmony are needed in current situation. Religious scholars from all walks of life and public will have to play their role in bringing solidarity, unity and peace, he added.

He said protection of mourners is among top priorities which will be ensured by officers and officials deputed over security duty with full honesty and diligence. He said Police force under the supervision of RPOs, DPOs is alert round the clock for providing security to 36,464 Majalis and 9,127 processions during Muharram and directed senior officers to monitor security arrangements by visiting field areas. He said DIG operations Sohail Sukhera as a focal person for close coordination with Shia community during Muharram in the province and has been directed to keep close contact by 24/7 with Shia notables in all districts of the province and ensure timely steps in case of emergency or any problem.