Shelter home ex-official’s sit-in

LAHORE:Afshan Latif, former superintendent Kashana Welfare Home, a shelter home for destitute girls in Lahore, has announced staging a sit-in before PM's House in Islamabad today (August 18).

She has been demanding from the government nab the culprits who allegedly exploited orphan girls residing in the government-run shelter home. Afshan brought this to the notice of the authorities in July 2019. Since then she has been unflinching in her demand. On March 30, 2019 someone was caught sneaking into Kashana, CCTV footage of which Afshan Latif provided to her superiors in Social Welfare Department and asked for an inquiry. At that time Afshan Latif was social welfare officer. Two days later, the superintendent was made OSD and Afshan Latif was made superintendent. The guard who opened the gate for the man was transferred to Narowal, the warden to Sahiwal and a religious teacher who knew the man, was shifted to Kasur.