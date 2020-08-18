Govt lodging fake cases against rivals: PML-N

LAHORE: PML-N spokeswoman Azma Bukhari has alleged that the Buzdar government has started a tradition of registering fake cases against political opponents. She alleged that PTI has started using police for political purposes. Responding to the statement of CM Buzdar, she questioned who ordered the attack on Maryam Nawaz's vehicle, who did order for teargas shelling and stone pelting? She said police department is a respectful institution but police should stop working on the orders of Bani Gala.