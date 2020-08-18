‘Include calligraphy in syllabus’

LAHORE:Noted calligrapher Okasha Mujahid has emphasised that calligraphy is not only an art of expression but also the cultural and intellectual heritage of Muslims from centuries.

Chairing a one-day workshop to impart free calligraphy knowledge to school children here on Monday, he said dignified nations always preserve and promote the heritage of their ancestors and their history to instill the love of their historic legacy among the young generations.

The chairman of Okasha Calligraphy Foundation, who is a noted multilingual calligrapher having expertise in English, Arabic and Urdu, said calligraphy not only beautifies handwriting of children but also decorates their personalities. He stressed that the nations which forsake their culture and heritage, would become oblivion of their memories and history. He said for centuries Muslim scholars have nurtured this art and skill with their sweat and blood, it was time we must learn this art and make our young generations learn it for the sake of transferring it to the coming generations.

He announced he planned to impart training of calligraphy to one million boys and girls in coming years to earn honours for the country. He demanded the government include calligraphy in the school and college syllabi.

While giving useful tips to the students, he said, calligraphy is not merely a beautiful writing or the skill of colorizing the script, but it is an art to express beautiful thoughts and intellect. He explained to the students the types of pens, techniques of holding the pen, types of scripts, and various styles of writing.