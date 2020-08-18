‘Cut schooling cost to help improve girls’ literacy’

LAHORE:Reducing cost of schooling alongside improving access to education is one of the most effective strategies that will help improve girls’ literacy rate.

This was the finding of the study presented by Dr David Evans Senior Fellow, Centre for Global Development in an online session of the Applied Development Economics (ADE) seminar hosted by a private educational institute on girls’ education and learning outcomes with recommendations for policy. Dr Evans presented five insights about gender gap, defined as the difference between average educational attainment for women and men, for 126 countries around the world. First, women everywhere, including South Asia, are more educated today than ever before. Their average educational attainment has shifted dramatically. Second, gender gaps are widely prevalent across developing countries as women are still not as educated as men. Third, in less educated countries, gender gaps often get worse before they get better.

In more educated countries, girls are able to catch up making gender gaps rarely persistent in such contexts. Fourth, low education countries not only have wide and persistent gender gaps but they also face multiple challenges, including a high infant mortality rate and low GDP per capita. Fifth, while it is difficult to interpret observed differences in learning, recent evidence shows that girls lead in reading but lag in mathematics and science. Further, Dr Evans presented effective strategies for improving girls’ education rate. Some main insights which emerged were, the first that girl targeted interventions are as effective as general ones for improving access and learning. Also, Dr Evans and co-authors found no evidence to suggest that general interventions exacerbate inequality. Most of the top 10 most effective interventions around the world for improving access to education aim at reducing the cost of schooling. Also, such interventions are most successful when implemented through the household rather than school. One example of such an intervention is provision of private school subsidies to girls in Pakistan. Most of the top 10 most effective interventions around the world for improving learning focus on pedagogy interventions and none of them are girl-targeted. Moreover, there are many obstacles to girls’ education such as direct and indirect costs, low quality teaching, violence and security, cultural norms, poor school infrastructure, distance to schools etc. While many of these also affect boys but they affect girls disproportionately more. Lastly, education by itself, in the absence of changing cultural norms, creating work opportunities, imparting skills etc is not sufficient to improve labour market outcomes.

The seminar provided a sound basis for drawing recommendations for policy that policy-makers should draw on a whole menu of interventions, general as well as targeted ones that focus on reducing the cost of schooling and improving pedagogy to improve educational outcomes in Pakistan.