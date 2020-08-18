Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the provincial capital here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts and predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and lower Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Sialkot (city 40, Airport 04), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 15, Chaklala 02), Islamabad (Zero Point 12, Airport 12, Golra 10, Saidpur 02),

Gujranwala 13, Gujrat 02, Mithi 17, Chhor 04, Badin 01 and Kakul 06.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 35.2°C and minimum was 28.7°C.