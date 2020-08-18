Punjab to set up centres to control epidemics

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met World Health Organisation Country Director Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here Monday.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (r) Usman Younis, Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Dr Jamshed and other senior officers and professionals were present on the occasion.

The provincial minister and the WHO Country Director discussed issues of mutual interest. The minister gave a detailed overview of the integrated strategy to control epidemics and communicable diseases highlighting a roadmap for future. She said that Punjab would set up centres to control epidemics and communicable diseases. She said the WHO experts would be asked to train local professionals.

The minister said, “In order to combat epidemics, a research and development wing will be set up. We are keen to learn global best practices from reputable international health organisations. We are grateful to the WHO for appreciating our projects and pledging funds as well.”

Country Director WHO Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala appreciated Punjab for adopting an integrated strategy for the epidemics control.

The visiting director said that the WHO would allocate $100,000 for epidemics prevention and control assuring full support to Punjab for the project, including training of technical staff from the USA. The WHO Country Director also added that the project to control epidemics in Punjab was extremely important.