NA Speaker, MNAs call on CM: Repose trust in Usman Buzdar’s leadership, condemn propaganda against him

LAHORE:Parliamentarians led by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday. Members of National Assembly from Punjab expressed their confidence in the leadership of the chief minister and condemned the organised propaganda against him.

Talking on this occasion, the assembly members stated that Usman Buzdar was working in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that Usman Buzdar had moved Punjab forward on the journey of composite development. The real era of development had started in Punjab, they said, adding that the chief minister was a public figure.

They were of the view that due importance was given to the recommendations of elected representatives in the development projects of the Punjab. Usman Buzdar welcomed the MNAs and said that all the MNAs were extremely respectful for him and their confidence and trust was an honour for him. He said the doors of the Chief Minister's Office were open for all. He said the development journey of Punjab was being taken ahead with consultation of the assembly members. He assured that due importance was being given to the opinion of MNAs besides MPAs.

The chief minister said that the Punjab’s development budget was increased despite difficult circumstances and added that different development projects would be completed with the consultation of the public representatives. He said the dignity of the assembly members would not be diminished. He maintained that the PTI was resolving the errors and omissions of previous governments. He said the country deviated from its original destination due to the wrong policies of the former rulers. National resources were badly utilised for the self-projection. The PTI government has focused on resolving the people’s basic problems as it believed in equal development of all areas.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar said that the PTI government had taken the country ahead according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Process of such meetings between the Punjab government and MNAs would be continued.

The chief minister went to each MNA one by one and inquired about them. The MNAs apprised the chief minister of the problems of their constituencies. They presented suggestions on development plans and schemes in their constituencies. The chief minister issued orders on the spot to resolve the issues in their constituencies.