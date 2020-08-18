CM Usman Buzdar opens smart service centre at LCCI

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated One-Window Smart Service Centre at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday and inspected the facilities being provided there.

The chief minister lauded the initiative of unifying all facilities in Smart Service Centre and termed the centre’s establishment welcoming for creating ease in the business. The LCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh briefed the chief minister about the facilities being provided in smart centre. Other office-bearers of LCCI were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the business community in LCCI, the chief minister said that best facilities had been provided in the state-of-the-art One-Window Smart Service Centre. LCCI is the first chamber which has taken lead in setting up of smart service centre and other Chambers of Commerce & Industry should also establish smart centres. He said that LCCI had come forward in the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic for helping the corona affectees and donated in Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Usman Buzdar said that with the grace of Allah Almighty timely decisions impeded the spread of Covid-19 Pandemic under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Situation of corona in Pakistan is far better as compared to other countries, he said, adding that the government was determined to create ease for the industrialists and traders. The role of inspectors for undertaking inspection in the industries is under process to be done away with, he said and maintained that focal persons would bedeputed in the departments concerned for facilitating industrialists and traders.

He said that only three Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were established during the last 70 years whereas 13 Special Economic Zones had started functioning in two years tenure of the PTI government and seven SEZs had been notified, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that necessary amendments to the Rules of Business had been approved for empowering Southern Punjab Secretariat. All secretaries will be appointed in Southern Punjab Secretariat and will be empowered. He stated that law and order in Punjab was far better than other provinces. Scope of model policing will be extended to other cities as well. He said that police were used for victimising the political opponents in the past but we have empowered the police. He said that 10,000 recruitments were being made in the police department on merit; 575 new vehicles were being provided to the police, 45 new police stations were being built and land was being provided for 101 police stations. Executive Allowance to the Police Department has been approved, he said, adding that setting up of model police stations would bring a significant change. Working environment in police department is being improved. He disclosed that work would soon be initiated on the construction of new parking plaza in Lahore.

Usman Buzdar said that treatment plants were utmost necessary for protecting the city from the pollution. He said the government had laid a foundation of River Ravi Urban Development Project. With the inhabitation of new city near Lahore will help to reduce the pollution. He said that level of underground water in Lahore had substantially lowered down besides increasing environmental pollution. Setting up of new city will help to increase the underground water level as well as cope up the pollution challenge. More than 90 percent local material will be utilised in this project which will not only promote and benefit local industries.