BankIslami Launched Tree Plantation Drive ‘Plantation for Nation’ to Promote PM’s Green Pakistan Vision

KARACHI: Being a part of Federal Government efforts to offset the impacts of climate change by rehabilitating forests, conserving soil, and improving water management, BankIslami observed Plantation Drive under the campaign “Plantation for the Nation”.

BankIslami exhibited their love and solidarity for Pakistan through various activities and celebrations on 73rd Independence Day of country, and tree plantation is one of them.

President & CEO BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali, along with Bank’s staff, planted trees at a branch as a significant move to respond to the growing environmental challenges and improve ecological standards in Pakistan.

BankIslami, being a socially responsible corporate organization, follows the footstep of Government under Country’s Largest Tree Plantation Campaign by planting as many trees as possible. BankIslami has already carried out similar drives to make Pakistan green in the past.

This time, it has come up with a revamped plantation campaign to continue its efforts towards improving environmental health in the upcoming seasons.***