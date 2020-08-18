Man commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house within the limits of the Kalakot police station on Monday. Rescuers reached the property and transported the body to the Civil Hospital, where the man was identified as 24-year-old Noman, son of Imran. Police said the man was an electrician and he apparently committed suicide after his family refused to give him money to go for a picnic with his friends.