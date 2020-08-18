close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
Man commits suicide

Karachi

A man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house within the limits of the Kalakot police station on Monday. Rescuers reached the property and transported the body to the Civil Hospital, where the man was identified as 24-year-old Noman, son of Imran. Police said the man was an electrician and he apparently committed suicide after his family refused to give him money to go for a picnic with his friends.

