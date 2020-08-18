Avari Hotels celebrates the 73rd Independence

Karachi: Avari Hotels celebrated the 73rd Independence Day with a flag hoisting and grand cake cutting ceremony. The national anthem was played during the ceremony as an ode to the occasion and Avari Hotels all over Pakistan were illuminated with lights.

Guests were greeted with Independence Day wishes and flag pins were distributed. Guests also got to avail a discount at all restaurants. With the reopening of the province the hotels are taking all necessary precautionary measures and beyond for Covid-19 to ensure safety of guests as well as employees.

Avari Hotels also celebrates its 76th anniversary this year and is considered as one of the top 5-star hospitality brands in Pakistan. It caters to premium cuisines and a signature experience of hospitality. The Avari group brand has a legacy in providing the best food and stay experience. It has now opened up state of the art newer properties in Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Multan.***